Display On Jim Konstanty At GOHS During October

He Pitched For Phillies In World Series

ONEONTA – “Jim Konstanty & the World Series,” featuring Oneonta’s most accomplished Major Leaguer, is on display at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., through October.

Helen Rees, Konstanty’s daughter, is sharing her collection of memorabilia from her father’s professional baseball career.

Konstanty (1917-1976) played for five teams during his 11 years in the Majors. Although also a starting pitcher, he is considered baseball’s first specialist as a relief pitcher.

He was the Most Valuable Player in the National League in 1950 and pitched in that year’s World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The display is the latest in a monthly series called “Oneonta Collects History”, featuring collections of GOHS members and friends.

Also on display are two box seats from the historic Damaschke Field grandstand. The grandstand, razed last fall, was a Depression-era project of the Works Progress Administration (WPA). The box seats are now part of GOHS’ permanent collection.

More information about the grandstand, including photos of its final days, can be found at http://Grandstand.GOHSTours.com/

“Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Oneonta Architecture, 1880-1980” continues at the History Center through Nov. 14.

The History Center is open noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, contact (607) 432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org.