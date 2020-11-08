Dog Park Near-Complete In Milford’s Wilber Park

GRAND OPEN DUE THURSDAY

Milford’s Don Atkinson rolls out chain-link fencing this morning at the Village of Milford’s Wilber Park, where work is underway to complete a community dog park in time for its prospective dedication Thursday afternoon. Attaching the fencing are Don’s wife Kimberly, right, and Sarah Cummings, who lives in Milford but is active in Superheroes on Ripped Jeans, the Oneonta animal-care group. At left, the Atkinsons’ daughter Willow, 5, looks on. Inset, Sarah and Kimberly do some of the heavy lifting. The $3,500 project is being accomplished with the help of a grant from the Milford Rotary Club. It would be the first public dog park in the county, although other communities are considering similar facilities. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)