This post-season concert is a don’t miss! The American String Quartet is a widely acclaimed ensemble who have been performing for decades. Don’t miss this chance to hear them, along hear flutist extraordinaire Linda Chesis and master cellist Philippe Muller in a program featuring works by Aaron Jay Kernis, Joseph Haydn, and Franz Schubert.

4 pm Sunday, October 2, at Christ Church, Cooperstown.

Get your tickets at: cooperstownmusicfest.org