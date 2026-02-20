Miss Gay Empire State 2026 Natalie Taylor will host a celebration of Brooklyn-based performer Bianca this Saturday night at Oneonta’s Black Oak Tavern. (Graphic provided)

Drag Performers Take the Stage at Black Oak Tavern for ‘A Night with Natalie’

By AMI OENOKIDA

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

The spotlight will shine on Water Street this Saturday, February 21, as the Black Oak Tavern hosts “A Night with Natalie X Have You Seen Her,” a high-energy drag show featuring some of the region’s most prominent performers.

The monthly event marks a collaborative “crossover” showcase, bringing together local favorites for a night of music, comedy and elaborate costuming. February’s offering highlights the career of Brooklyn-based performer Bianca. A social media event posting declares: “It’s all about BIANCA! We are celebrating 25 years of the QUEEN. Bianca is the auntie that everyone loves and needs, and we are going to show her so much LOVE.”

Host Natalie Taylor—Miss Gay Empire State 2026 and a well-known fixture in the upstate New York drag scene—will headline the evening.

“For us, this being only once a month, people will pick this as their night out,” Taylor said. “It’s about the sisterhood and the brotherhood of it—the family we have among each other as peers. You feel that as an audience member.”

Taylor, who has been performing in drag for 10 years, described herself as a high-energy entertainer known for kicks, splits and expressive lip-sync performances. She enjoys combining popular music with her performance to keep crowds engaged.

She explained that her style has evolved over time.

“As I’ve gotten older, I tend to do a lot more emoting and really showing emotion in my performance, as opposed to just dancing the whole time,” Taylor said. “I think it’s a good range to have.”

Originally getting into drag while attending Utica University, Taylor said the experience of finding community through performance shaped her commitment to hosting shows in smaller cities and towns around the region.

“Being a queer person in a small town is so much harder than in a big city,” she said. “When I look into the audience and see people from this area who are queer and out because there is a show here for them, it means the world to me.”

Stella Progress, a Capital Region-based performer also set to appear at Saturday’s show, declared that this month’s performance is one not to be missed.

“This crossover show is unique because we are celebrating 25 years of a local drag icon, Bianca,” Progress said. “Bianca is truly an inspiration to so many.”

Progress described the February cast—which also includes Twigs VonDu, Starling Silver and Miss Viola—as “some of the best of the best of New York State and beyond.” The show promises audiences “a fun and inclusive energy filled with great music, amazing talent and stunning performers.”

For those who have never attended a drag show, Taylor encouraged an open mind.

“Drag has such a phenomenal range,” she said. “There is drag for everybody. Come and really see what there is and enjoy the art of it, because you will enjoy it more than you realize.”

Stella Progress added, “The vibe is infectious and all we are about is spreading love and happiness!”

The Black Oak Tavern, located at 14 Water Street, has increasingly become a hub for diverse entertainment in downtown Oneonta. While the 50-plus-year-old venue is known for its live bands and pinball tournaments, the “A Night with Natalie” series has carved out a dedicated following among SUNY Oneonta students and local residents alike.

The event has a $10.00 cover charge (cash only), payable at the door. It begins at 10 p.m. The event is 18 to enter and 21 to drink. Additional details are available on the Black Oak’s social media pages.