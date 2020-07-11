Drive-In Hosting Second Concert; This Time, Blake Shelton

UNADILLA – With the sold-out Garth Brooks drive-in concert a success, the Unadilla Drive-In will again be the hottest music venue in the county as they present Encore’s exclusive Blake Shelton concert on Saturday, July 25.

The family-friendly concert is a drive-in exclusive, and will also include special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

Tickets, which go on sale Tuesday, July 14, are $114.99 per car, up to six people, and can be purchased here.