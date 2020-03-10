Drugovich Named Vice Chair Of Independent Colleges Board

ONEONTA – Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich was elected vice chair of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities at the latest CICU board meeting, where a new board chair and seven trustees were also selected.

Drugovich takes over after serving as CICU treasurer and chair of its Finance and Administrative Committee. She succeeds Adelphi University President Dr. Chris Riordan, who was named chair.

As vice chair, Drugovich is a member of the executive committee, and works with the chair to provide oversight, guidance and policy direction to organization, which serves as the collective voice for private, not-for-profit higher education in New York State.

She will preside over board meetings in the absence of the board chair.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Drugovich has agreed to serve as Vice Chair of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities,” said Mary Beth Labate, president of CICU. “President Drugovich is a champion for the Independent Sector of higher education in New York and, most importantly, for the many low-income students that thrive on our campuses.”

Founded in 1956, the CICU in New York represents the chief executives of New York’s more than 100 independent (private, not-for-profit) colleges and universities on issues of public policy. Member colleges compose the largest private sector of higher education in the world and confer 50% of bachelor’s degrees, 73% of master’s degrees, and 79% of doctoral and first-professional degrees earned in New York state.

The vice chair position is for one year with the ability for the board to renew the term.