Eagle Rescued at Brookwood Point 08/11/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, This Week's Newspapers Eagle Rescued at Brookwood Point The Otsego County Sheriff's department was contacted about a sick eagle at Brookwood Point early in the week. They have worked with wildlife animal rehabilitator Charles Koop from the Town of Pittsfield. The eagle was transported to the Cornell Animal Hospital, and as of Tuesday, they reported that the eagle's condition is improving with treatment. Cornell is testing and evaluating the eagle to try to discover why the animal was in distress. The ultimate goal is to release this beautiful raptor back into its home environment.