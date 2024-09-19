Letter from Carla Eckler

Paywall There for Good Reasons

What? Is it just me, or are others amazed how people try to beat the system no matter what it is? In this case, I am referring to a recent editorial in this paper whereby the editor is sharing with readers how people are trying, and succeeding, in getting past their “paywall”—a digital barrier that prevents Internet users from accessing web content without a subscription.

By no means is a paywall specific to this paper. Quite frankly, it is an avenue in the online publishing world to propel the reader to consider buying a subscription so as to access the full article. In one form or another, “The New York Times” and Netflix are prime examples.

So, what is all the fuss about? This paper revealed shameless readers are sharing full article content, with unscrupulous recipients, by using the copy feature allowing the recipients when accessing “The Freeman’s Journal” Facebook page [AllOtsego] and encountering the paywall to simply paste the full article in the “comment” section, bypassing any possibility of wanting/having to buy a subscription.

Why is this a concern for “The Freeman’s Journal,” you ask? Basically, it boils down to sustainability. Facts show, and I quote the editorial regarding newspaper statistics, “there are more than 130 confirmed closings or mergers over the past year.” Plain and simple. “The Freeman’s Journal” is doing all it can not to be one of these statistics.

In recent months, “The Freeman’s Journal” has been making a concerted effort to increase its coverage of area events—events that span all of Otsego County. They are working hard to drive readership in the hope to increase their subscriber base, all while offering a viable avenue for those wishing to place paid advertising.

For a newspaper to tout they were founded in 1808 is an amazing feat. Let’s keep this newspaper alive and well! Consider subscribing to “The Freeman’s Journal,” its sister newspaper “Hometown Oneonta” or to the AllOtsego.com website.

Carla Eckler

Richfield Springs