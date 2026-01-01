Editorial of January 1, 2026

Greetings, Friends

With apologies to “The New Yorker”

Greetings, Friends, the year is flagging

It’s been hard to keep our tails a-wagging

But let’s have hope and love and cheer,

To welcome in a slick New Year.

This one has passed with a great deal of tension

Mixed with disorder and conflicts, flights and detention.

It’s good that it’s gone and there’s no looking back

Because here comes the next one, let’s give it a whack.

Last winter we got lots of cold and ice

Walking kids and our dogs was far from nice

The lake only froze for not more than a week

No shanties went out, no fish could we seek.

Summer was hot, with rain, thunder and lightning

Golf courses were soggy, our lawns and courts frightening

The baseball teams came in and went out

Then the sun in late summer threatened a drought.

At last, in the fall, everything was put right

We got water, warm days, and full moons in the night.

But we also got tariffs, causing fear and alarm

And splitting the country, our county—much harm.

Well, it is what it is, and there’s no going back

Let’s get to our New Year, let’s get back on track.

We offer salutes to our main streets and retailers

To our realtors and their clients, to our soldiers and sailors.

To amazing Jane Clark and her town-friendly Scriven

Profoundly thankful we are for the gifts they have given.

The flowers all over, the Christmas-lit trees

And Leatherstocking Golf Course, a haven for geese.

Please Santa, bring presents to the kids of Headstart

To the staff of our sports centers, to those in the arts

Bring gifts for our dogs, and our cats and our goats

For our horses and donkeys, bring them some great oats.

Our shopkeepers work hard, they deserve mighty good rests

And time this New Year to restock for our guests

Who invade us inevitably, from season to season

And into the fall, for many a good reason.

To all our nonprofits, whose passion is clear

Many gifts we keep giving, as well as good cheer.

OLA and the Land Trust, the Community Foundation

OCCA, Hyde Hall, the Bio Field Station

Our towns all have libraries, give them old books and some money

Thank the firemen too, on call bad days and sunny.

Our museums and Glimmerglass give us a good name

And we won’t ever forget our esteemed Hall of Fame.

Otsego 2000 has been with us for decades

They work to inform us, good plans they have made

Film Days and the market are some of their chores

Preservation, the environment, Otsego Outdoors.

About all our pets, they’ve great places to go

They can swim in our lakes, they can run to and fro

And we must remember our special SQSPCA

That keeps animals healthy and out of harm’s way.

Thank you doctors and dentists and nurses and vets

Who help us stay healthy, including our pets

Huzzahs to our policemen, our sheriffs and mayors

And our farmers who feed us, cutting fields with their hayers.

To our schools and their teams, may your wins top the tally

There’s Laurens and Milford, Richfield Springs, Cherry Valley

Oneonta, Morris, Brookwood and Cooperstown Central

Otego-Unadilla, nothing here’s incidental.

These schools are all solid, they don’t teach off the cuff

And Hartwick and SUNY will finish them off.

Springbrook is thriving, growing bigger and stronger,

Pathfinder’s exploding, it’s been here much longer.

We try hard to keep up as our tourism grows

But we often fall backwards as everyone knows.

We still can give thanks to our Iron String Press

That constantly informs us of everyone’s mess

Hometown Oneonta, the sage Freeman’s Journal

Will provide you with info, every last little kernel.

It’s the end of the year, we’ve been greatly concerned

It’s been a challenge to carry, lots of bridges were burned

We give thanks that it’s over, all those days that we rued

Happy New Year to everyone, it’s time we renewed.