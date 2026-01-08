Editorial of January 8, 2026

Stars Shine in Otsego County

Rolling on into the new year, tensions nationwide remain high. Democrats and Republicans continue to argue against each other and amongst themselves. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the running mate of Kamala Harris in her unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2024 who is currently under fire for widespread welfare fraud uncovered in his state, announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. And last Friday, the U.S. military performed a successful yet highly controversial snatch-and-grab of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, a reported narco-terrorist. The right has praised President Donald Trump for the capture of Maduro and for bringing him to the U.S., where he will now stand trial. The left condemns the action as illegal and says it sets a bad precedent for other world leaders. So yes, as a country we continue to be divided.

Here in Otsego County, though—setting our political differences aside—we have much and many of which to be proud. As the world turns, our friends and neighbors are illuminating the dark with their light and, if you are as tired of politicking, filibustering, grandstanding and prevaricating as we are, you will welcome the chance to celebrate these shining Otsego County stars.

First on our list is Milford Central School Elementary Counselor Nicole Lippitt.

The school district recently announced that Lippitt has been selected as a New York State Master Counselor, one of the most distinguished recognitions awarded to K-12 school counselors across the state, officials said.

“This honor places Mrs. Lippitt among an elite network of counseling professionals who demonstrate exceptional expertise in supporting students’ career, academic, and social emotional development,” the press release reads. “New York State Master Counselors are chosen for their deep understanding of the students, families, and communities they serve, as well as their commitment to continuous professional growth.

As a master counselor, Lippitt will join a statewide cohort of educational leaders dedicated to sharing best practices and fostering engaging, inspiring learning environments for all K–12 students. The program also supports the advancement of teacher and counselor preparation programs, strengthening the profession’s future.

MCS Superintendent Kristen Shearer said of Lippitt: “For 23 years, she has been a steadfast advocate and compassionate supporter for our students. She brings tremendous knowledge, heart and dedication to Milford every day. This acknowledgment is a wonderful reflection of her impact on our students, families, and school community.”

Next up is Jo-Ann Vass, stroke coordinator at Bassett Medical Center, who recently celebrated 55 years at Bassett.

“Actually, I’ve been here more than 55 years,” Vass said in a press release. “The first two don’t count as regular employment. I started in 1968, while I was in high school, in a volunteer candy-striper program. The staff called us ‘yellow birds’ because our uniforms were yellow with white stripes. Then I came here during my senior year of high school for a BOCES Licensed Practical Nurse program, followed by the post-graduate work. Then, a few years later, I participated in an LPN to RN program through SUNY Delhi.”

After working on Bassett Medical Center’s surgical floor and in the clinic, Vass moved to the Emergency Department in the mid-70s. After some initial trepidation, Vass came to love the work. Bassett Healthcare Network developed a Stroke Center in the 2000s to keep treatment close to home and, after a few years, Vass was named stroke program coordinator. She says she felt unsure about this professional transition at first, but in time, the Stroke Program became her new love.

As coordinator, Vass’ job includes working closely with the Joint Commission and training Emergency Medical Services, but perhaps her favorite duty is educating patients.

“When I go on rounds, I meet stroke patients and determine how to talk to them on their own level,” Vass said in the press release. “Some people are confused by terms and jargon, while others already know more than I do. But there are stroke symptoms that are a little odd—vision issues, or acute dizziness. Very few people know all those, but all stroke patients should learn them in case they experience any of them.”

Vass describes her work as exciting and dynamic and, even with more than five decades of service under her belt, retirement is not yet an option.

“I may have 55 years behind me, but my brain is still healthy,” Vass said. “I’ve got to see this through a little more. This is just too exciting.”

Rounding out today’s constellation of Otsego County stars is Cooperstown Central School boys basketball phenom Miles Nelen.

Nelen, a senior guard, scored his 1,000th varsity point in a Center State Conference Division III game against Morrisville-Eaton Central School on Monday, January 5. He racked up 31 points in Monday’s game, making program history on a three-pointer in the second quarter. Nelen is the 11th CCS player to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

This talented trio represents just a few of the best of us. Congratulations on your accomplishments, Nicole, Jo-Ann and Miles. Otsego County is full of shining stars deserving of recognition and appreciation and, moving forward, we would like to regularly shine a light on more such individuals. We feel strongly that local news is just as important as national news; perhaps more so in these divisive times. Our motto is “putting the community back into the newspaper,” and to this end we invite you to send your “Shining Star” suggestions to darlay@allotsego.com.

In the meantime, we have lots to feel good about. So keep shining, Otsego!