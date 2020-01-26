Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Elizabeth Bishop Focus Of Travisano Talk, Book Elizabeth Bishop Focus Of Travisano Talk, Book 01/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Elizabeth Bishop Focus Of Travisano Talk, Book Tom Travisano, Professor of English at Hartwick College, stands at the podium talking about his new biography “Love Unknown: The Life and Worlds of Elizabeth Bishop” at Foothills Preforming Arts Center on Saturday. Travisano spoke on the poet’s upbringing and early days while including photos of her childhood as well as scans of her earliest letters. Following the talk Travisano met with fans and signed copies of the book which was published this past November by Viking. Copies are available locally at the Green Toad. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)