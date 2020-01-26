By: Ian Austin  01/26/2020  10:55 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsElizabeth Bishop Focus Of Travisano Talk, Book

Elizabeth Bishop Focus Of Travisano Talk, Book

 01/26/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Elizabeth Bishop Focus

Of Travisano Talk, Book

Tom Travisano, Professor of English at Hartwick College, stands at the podium talking about his new biography “Love Unknown: The Life and Worlds of Elizabeth Bishop” at Foothills Preforming Arts Center on Saturday. Travisano spoke on the poet’s upbringing and early days while including photos of her childhood as well as scans of her earliest letters. Following the talk Travisano met with fans and signed copies of the book which was published this past November by Viking. Copies are available locally at the Green Toad. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.