A crew from Epic Landscaping, Fly Creek, is transforming a key entryway to Cooperstown at this hour, transforming the new parking lot at the renovated NY Pizzeria at Chestnut, Elm and Delaware streets into a min-Eden. Drive by and take a look. Effected the transformation are, inset, from left, Nick LaRosa, Cherry Valley, Michael Kelley, Fly Creek, Ryan Strong, Richfield Springs, and Jake Bennett, Richfield Springs. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)