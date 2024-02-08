Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, SUNY Oneonta chief diversity officer (far left), and Laura Arias, SUNY Oneonta associate director of the Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence (far right), congratulate Julianna Everson, Zoey Mae Elizabeth Beal, and Emma Peck on their prize-winning essays. (Photo provided)

Essay Contest Winners Announced

ONEONTA—Students from Oneonta, Worcester and Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton central schools received first-place honors recently in the SUNY Oneonta Office of Equity and Inclusion’s Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest.

Zoey Mae Elizabeth Beal, a fifth-grader at Greater Plains Elementary, won the elementary school category. Worcester Central School eighth-grader Julianna Everson took the middle school award, and the first place high-school finisher was Emma Peck, a junior at Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central School.

In their essays, students wrote about the legacy of Dr. King and addressed the following questions: Where do you see his impact in your community? Is there someone you know who embodies the spirit of Dr. King? How can people your age participate in this legacy and make an impact inspired by his work?

“It was great to have such an impressive turnout by members of our campus community, Hartwick College and the extended Oneonta community to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, SUNY Oneonta’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. “I am particularly proud of the essay competition laureates from our area elementary, middle and high schools who shared very thoughtful reflections on Dr. King’s legacy in their communities and schools.”

The three first-place finishers received a plaque and a $100.00 prize. There were recognized on Monday, January 29 at SUNY Oneonta’s MLK commemorative program, which featured a breakfast keynote and panel discussion featuring Dr. Jelani Cobb, an American writer, author, educator, and dean of the Columbia Journalism School.