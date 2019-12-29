Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Everett Bassett Retires As UM District Superintendent Everett Bassett Retires As UM District Superintendent 12/29/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Everett Bassett Retires As UM District Superintendent Over 150 friends and family, some coming from as far away as Denver, gathered this afternoon at Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta to honor Everett Bassett, seen here with wife Sharon, on his retirement. Everett has served the United Methodist community for 43 years, for the past three and a half years as superintendent of the Oneonta District, overseeing 57 United Methodist churches. The Bassetts will be moving to Virginia Beach, Va. The church assembled numerous cleaning kits in their honor, which will be donated to the North East Mission Central Hub. From there, the kits will be sent out to UMCORPS operating in disaster zones. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)