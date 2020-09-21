Except For Sodexo’s 77, SUNY Not Considering Further Layoffs For Now

ONEONTA – No further layoffs at SUNY Oneonta are anticipated at this time, college spokesman Kim MacLeod said in response to Sodexo‘s 77 layoffs last week.

The layoffs – all but a handful of the 85 food-service employees – resulted from the COVID-19 outbreak that closed the campus for the rest of the semester, she said.

“When the college reopens as a residential campus, (the laid-off employees) will be recalled with their seniority, rate of pay, classification, and benefits,” MacLeod said. “We are retaining eight union employees and some management staff to help serve the remaining students on campus, which is around 150.”

A retirement incentive was offered to eligible Sodexo employees and so far three have opted for this.