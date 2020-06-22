Family Planning Offers Free HIV Testing

ONEONTA – Family Planning of South Central New York will offer free rapid HIV testing at their 37 Dietz Street location Monday – Friday, June 22 – 26.

“It’s all about the power of knowing: knowing your vulnerability, knowing your status and knowing your prevention and treatment options,” Melissa Brennan, Family Planning’s Director of Health Center Operations, said. “Thankfully, getting tested for HIV is quick, easy and confidential.”

The rapid test is a painless finger prick for a drop of blood. Results are ready in only a matter of minutes. Patients also receive counseling on how to identify and reduce their vulnerability to an HIV infection.

In addition to Oneonta, testing will be offered at FPSCNY’s three other locations.

• Binghamton: 117 Hawley Street

• Norwich: 5 Cortland Street

• Sidney: 37 Pleasant Street (Tuesday only)

Family Planning also offers PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, to help prevent HIV infection.

PrEP is for people who do not have HIV but remain vulnerable to getting the infection from sex, such as an HIV negative person with an HIV positive partner, or injectable drug use.

The medication, one pill a day, can stop the virus from taking hold and spreading throughout the body.

“Again, it all starts with knowing your status,” Brennan said.