Farewell To Summer!
Cherry Valley Artworks presented an end-of-season concert for its members last Saturday evening on the Great Lawn at Tuscarora Farm in Cherry Valley. The weather and surroundings provided a splendid environment for practicing proper social distancing. Performers included members of Musicians of Ma’alwyck and the Glimmerglass Opera Orchestra. (Dennis Coluccio photos)
How beautiful!
Cherry Valley has the most eclectic and interesting community Upstate.
Congrats to ArtWorks ~
Can’t wait till the 2021 season!