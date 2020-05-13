Farmers’ Museum Cancels Jr. Livestock Show, More

COOPERSTOWN – The Farmers’ Museum is cancelling the Junior Livestock Show, the Independence Day Celebration and other programs through July 31, it announced a few minutes ago.

The museum will continue with its full schedule of virtual programming that will run through the summer.

The museum plans to reopen to the public shortly after New York State authorizes “Phase 4” businesses to resume operation and all appropriate safeguards are fully in place, which may be at the end of June.

The complete list of cancellations includes:

May 23-24: Heritage Plant Sale

May 24: Sunset at the Farm Photography Workshop

June 13: Blacksmithing Weekend

June 26: Homeschool Day

July 4: Independence Day Celebration

July 12-14: Junior Livestock Show

July 20-22: Little Apple Seeds Camp

July 27-31: Down on the Farm Summer Camp