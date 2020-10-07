Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Fast-Moving Storm Sweeps Across County Trees Down, Power Knocked Out Fast-Moving Storm Sweeps Across County Trees Down, Power Knocked Out 10/07/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Fast-Moving Storm Sweeps Across County Trees Down, Power Knocked Out A dramatic fast-moving thunderstorm swept across Otsego County at mid-afternoon today, knocking down a willow tree at the Schorfs’ sunflower stand south of Milford on Route 28 (and many other limbs on its route), accompanied by black clouds, lightning and heavy rain. At this hour, 3,500 NYSEG customers in the county are still without power. According to National Weather Observer David Mattice, Oneonta, a fast-moving front (45-50 mph) swept down from the Northwest, colliding with a warmer front coming up from the Southeast, with explosive results. The front came through Schuyler Lake, Cooperstown, Milford and Oneonta, before veering off toward Schoharie and Delaware counties. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)