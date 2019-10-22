Fire Chief: Smoke Detectors Saved Couple

ONEONTA – By the time West Oneonta Assistant Fire Chief John Quick got to the scene of last night’s fire at 687 State Highway 205, the house was fully engulfed, but the residents were safe in the neighbor’s driveway across the street.

“They were alerted by the smoke detectors,” he said. “The wife tried to put it out, but it was just too much.”

The couple, whose have not been identified, were both transported to Fox Hospital. The wife was released that evening, but the husband was transferred to Bassett, then to Syracuse. His condition is unknown at this time, according to Quick.

West Oneonta remained on scene all night to observe the house, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.