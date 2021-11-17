Fire in Cherry Valley leaves one dead

Police and firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cherry Valley last night that caused the death of one person.

The deceased, Ellen Cantrell, 58, was located inside the travel trailer at County Road 34A.

New York State Police, Richfield Springs Fire Department, Cherry Valley Fire Department, and Middlefield Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

Cooperstown EMS and Otsego County EMS also responded.

According to a New York State Police media release, the fire is not thought to have been suspicious.