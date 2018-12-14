Firefighters’ Call For More Staffing Surprises Mayor

ONEONTA – The Oneonta city firefighters’ union call for increased staffing in the wake of Tuesday’s Church Street housefire was “surprising,” coming in the midst of contract negotiations, Mayor Gary Herzig said today.

“The city has proposed scheduled adjustments that will provide the flexibility needed to ensure optimal staff coverage under all circumstances,” Herzig said.

The mayor went on to commend paid and volunteer firefighters’ rapid response and efforts to the fire at 14 Church St., about a quarter-mile from Oneonta Public Safety Building.