First “Conversations

With Beethoven” Episode

Presented By The CSO

Maestro Maciej Żółtowski delivers the first of many “Conversations with Beethoven” episodes on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7 pm. The educational series is presented by Catskill Symphony Orchestra and can be found at the “Catskill Symphony Orchestra CSO” YouTube channel. The first episode featured all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies – some with cited performances. Żółtowski delved into the composer’s life a bit further with some anecdotes around the symphonies – including an alleged “tantrum” after Napolean rose to power and the conspiracy around the unlucky ninth symphony that proved to be the last for many composers, Beethoven included. In the next episode, Żółtowski will delve deeper into the man behind the music, exploring the love-life of an unmarried Beethoven. The episode will air at the same time next week and will also be followed by a Q&A zoom. For access to the zoom, email Catskill Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Thomas Wolf at cso@oneonta.edu. Wolf also encouraged donations from those who feel compelled to support the orchestra to visit their webpage at https://catskillsymphony.net/ or to mail checks made payable to the Catskill Symphony Orchestra to P.O. Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820.