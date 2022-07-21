In Memoriam: Joseph L.G. Mone, 85 November 18, 1936 – July 12, 2022

In Memoriam

Joseph L.G. Mone

KNOXVILLE, TN – Joseph L.G. Mone will be sorely missed by his loving family and the many students and music communities he influenced and inspired over the years. Known to all as Joe, he was born in Suffern, NY on November 18, 1936. He attended Ithaca College for music education, and then stepped into a lifetime of music!

Joe was an accomplished musician. Playing upwards of 30 instruments, he was most known for drums, percussion, trumpet, flugelhorn, and woodwinds. He performed his entire life as a professional musician as well as being a formidable force as a music teacher.

Joe taught in the Eldred, Oriskany, Franklin, and Liberty Central Schools before making his way to Laurens Central School and then Cooperstown Central School where he ultimately retired in 1977. During his time as Director of Music at CCS there were 15 active vocal and instrumental groups K-12, as well as the Drill and Parade Color Guards. He built up the music department to be one of the largest, strongest, and most honored in all of New York State and beyond. The groups, ensembles, and soloists excelled everywhere, including All County Music and Area All-State Festivals, Jazz Band and Marching Band competitions, various clinics, and music activities – a testament to his exemplary teaching, unwavering commitment to excellence, boundless energy, and the passion he ignited in his students. Because of his guidance, many went on to be educators, performers, and music industry professionals with highly successful and award-winning careers.

Joe was also a percussion and brass instructor at Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta and actively performed with the Utica, Oneonta, and Catskill Symphony Orchestras, as well as his own band, the J.M. Sound. He was a member of AFM, MENC, NAJE, NEA, NYSEA, NYSSMA, DCMEA, OCMEA, SCMEA, Elks #1312, and the national music fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha.

Joe is survived by his wife, Bernadette Popek Mone (Knoxville, TN); son, Joseph L.N. Mone, and wife, Brenda (Garnerville, NY); son, Dominic J. Mone, and wife, Vickie (York, PA); stepchildren: Walter, Jed and Jessica Popek (Knoxville, TN); and four grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Melissa, and Maximus Mone. He is pre-deceased by his beloved father, Joseph L. Mone, his mother Mary Evelina Gates Mone, and his son Enrico C. Mone.

Per his wishes, he donated his body to science and no public service was held. To celebrate his life and legacy, donations can be made to the Joseph L.G. Mone “Music Matters” Memorial Scholarship Fund at gofund.me/2a8c3102. This scholarship will award music students in both Cooperstown and Laurens Central School districts who are pursuing higher education.

He would want us all to keep the music alive!