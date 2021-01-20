First Oberacker-Sponsored Bill, Aiding Oneonta Schools, Passed By Senate Committee

ALBANY – The first bill introduced by state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, which corrects a clerical error and saves $400,000 of transportation aid to Oneonta City Schools, today passed the state Senate Education Committee.

“This is the first bill I have introduced as a state senator and it embodies one of my main priorities – to assist our local schools and municipalities when they are in need,” said Oberacker. “Without this piece of legislation, the Oneonta City School District would be facing a $400,000 hit on its budget.”

The legislation will now go to the Senate Finance Committee and then to the full Senate for approval. Assemblyman John Salka, who represents Oneonta, is introducing companion legislation in the Assembly.

Senator Oberacker’s legislation would correct an oversight in the application process for the district’s transportation aid for the 2019-20 school year, when the district did not file its application for transportation aid to the state education department in a timely fashion.

“The Oneonta City School District has a strong track record when it comes to contractual submissions and required paperwork. This inadvertent oversight involving one item should not lead to an overwhelming penalty that would significantly harm student programming and services,” Oberacker added.