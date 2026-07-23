Five Star Plans Subaru Event on August 8th

ONEONTA—Five Star Subaru, 331 Chestnut Street, will celebrate the arrival of the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback with its “Love Never Looked So Good” community event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.

The free, family-friendly event will give visitors one of the first opportunities to experience the redesigned 2026 Subaru Outback while enjoying entertainment, food, giveaways and exclusive event offers, officials said.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary barbecue lunch, refreshments, face painting and a balloon artist. Subaru product specialists will be available throughout the event to answer questions, demonstrate the Outback’s latest technology, and highlight the vehicle’s new features and capabilities.

Adventure-themed raffle prizes will include a kayak, camping chairs, children’s bicycles, Five Star Subaru gift certificates and Subaru merchandise. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and winners do not need to be present to claim their prizes.

“The Subaru Outback has always represented adventure, safety, and capability, and we’re excited to introduce the all-new 2026 Outback to our community in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere,” said Ben Guenther, owner of Five Star Subaru.

“This event is about more than showcasing a new vehicle,” Guenther said. “It’s about bringing people together to celebrate everything that makes Subaru special. Whether you’ve been driving a Subaru for years or are considering one for the first time, we invite everyone to join us and experience the excitement firsthand.”