By: Jim Kevlin  04/18/2020
Flag-Waving Couple Prompts Smiles From Passing Drivers

Flag-Waving Couple Prompts Smiles From Passing Drivers

 04/18/2020

Flag-Waving Couple Prompts

Smiles From Passing Drivers

To cheer up passersby, Jarron Baysinger Jr. and wife Betty, of Oak River Trailer Park, parked themselves alongside Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary and spent the afternoon waving the Stars & Stripes as car went by.  The idea, Jarron said, was to honor healthcare workers, deputies and firemen who are tackling the coronavirus threat with the  American can-do spirit.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

