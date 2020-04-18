Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Flag-Waving Couple Prompts Smiles From Passing Drivers Flag-Waving Couple Prompts Smiles From Passing Drivers 04/18/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Flag-Waving Couple Prompts Smiles From Passing Drivers To cheer up passersby, Jarron Baysinger Jr. and wife Betty, of Oak River Trailer Park, parked themselves alongside Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary and spent the afternoon waving the Stars & Stripes as car went by. The idea, Jarron said, was to honor healthcare workers, deputies and firemen who are tackling the coronavirus threat with the American can-do spirit. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)