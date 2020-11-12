FLEISCHER: Much Can Be Expected From Biden

LETTER from JAY FLEISCHER

To the Editor:

Presidential election results show the popular vote exceeds 145 million (75+ to 70+). The candidate with 75+ pledged to unite America, which will require the cooperation of the 70+. That’s what unity means.

To bring America together again and to achieve unity guided by law and order will require the support and partnership of both political parties.

With the Presidential change on Jan. 20, 2021, we can anticipate options that favor greater security for future generations, the application of science, attention to facts, efforts to slow climate change, attention to air and water quality, advancements in clean energy, rigid adherence to the rights of all citizens, effective measures to combat bigotry, racism, xenophobia, and hate speech, and improvements in global unity.

In addition, we can expect advancement in science-based effects to overcome COVID-19 – a benefit for our global society.

JAY FLEISHER

Oneonta