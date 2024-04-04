Advertisement. Advertise with us

Flowers and All that Jazz

FRANKLIN—Helios Care has announced that its Daffodil Jazz Brunch will be held on Saturday, April 20. This event is hosted annually by Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds at their home in Franklin. Funds raised from the brunch are unrestricted and can be used immediately to support the patients and families of Helios Care. Attendees will enjoy brunch catered by Dee Hazlett, live jazz by the Rob Hunt Trio and the spirit of springtime in their choice of time slots, either from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or noon to 3 p.m. There will be a silent auction underway until 1:45 p.m. and folks will have the opportunity for a keepsake picture taken by award-winning photographer Gerry Raymonda. Tickets for the event are available until April 13 at a cost of $70.00 for a single ticket or $130.00 for couples. Those interested in attending can register at HeliosCare.org/events.

