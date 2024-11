Food Drive Supports Vets

HARTWICK—Rte. 205 Auto announced that it will host a holiday food drive for local military veterans and their families through Sunday, December 15. Donations of non-perishable food can be dropped in the black bin outside the auto shop, 3231 State Highway 205 in Hartwick. Donors can also fill out the contact information form in the donation bin to receive a $10.00 coupon for future car services. For more information, call or text (607) 282-2505.