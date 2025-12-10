TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Clam Dinner at the Veterans Club

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee. Chaired by Keith McCarty. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. Mindful Outdoor Walk with Stephanie. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

VETERANS—10 a.m. Veterans in Recovery AA Meeting. Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122133208760895731&set=a.122109203768895731

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. “Caregiver Support Group.” Caregivers connect to others, identify local resources and create strategies for self-care. Registration requested. Sign up to attend virtually or just walk in. Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/hc-caregiver-support-groups/

OTSEGO COUNTY—11 a.m. Meeting of the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee. Chaired by David Bliss. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4206 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. to noon. Senior Walk/Cornhole. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

FOR KIDS—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Creative Spark! Holiday Party.” Monthly art group for children ages 2 and under. Free and open to the public. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/creative-spark-holiday-party

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey, stuffing, Sonoma-blend vegetables and ice cream. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. Beginner Tai Chi. Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10235005642433275&set=pcb.2864931170382483

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Genealogy. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. “Shoebox Project: Fill and Wrap Boxes.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235827761385735&set=pcb.2924910557717877

OTSEGO COUNTY—1 p.m. Meeting of the Public Safety and Legal Affairs Committee. Chaired by Daniel Wilber. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

HOLIDAY—3:30-4:30 p.m. “An Introduction to The Nutcracker.” Reading of the holiday story by experience dancer/instructor. Followed by a ballet lesson. Open to children ages 2-7. Free; registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1143012257967447&set=a.418484840420196

FOOD—4-5:30 p.m. Take-out only starting at 5:15 p.m. “Your Safe Haven.” Free food each Monday through Friday. Bring your own Tupperware. One-story building behind St. James Episcopal Church, corner of Elm and Main streets, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1048824403894598&set=a.432082668902111

HOLIDAYS—4:30-8 p.m. “Glimmer Nights.” Featuring Wassail Nights in the Bump Tavern and the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest. Continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through 1/4/26. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=827253213268729&set=a.182156554445068

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

COOPERSTOWN CSD—6 p.m. Informative community meeting and Q&A on Capital Project. Junior-Senior High School Auditorium, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or www.cooperstowncs.org/capital-project-2025

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateAutumn2025/OpenStudio4Weeks

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

