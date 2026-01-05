Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Veteran Luncheon

VETERANS—Noon to 2 p.m. Free lunch for veterans. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Homer Folks State Forest, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/ 

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handmade Lamps.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 2/24. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/HandmadeLamps

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook Community Campus, 5588 State Highway 7, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—3:15-5 p.m. “Clay for Kids.” Fees apply; registration required. Open to children in grades 2-8. Held Tuesdays through 2/24. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/ClayforKids

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 01-05-26

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Becoming An Artist.” Presentation on finding purpose at retirement or during life changes. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236248236897360&set=gm.2950799238462342&idorvanity=1197122360496714…
January 4, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-04-26

MEDITATION—5 p.m. Sunday Evening Meditation. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/3162880507226025/3162880517226024/…
January 3, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 01-03-26

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warmup, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1081990997077695…
January 2, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE