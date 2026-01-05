TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Veteran Luncheon

VETERANS—Noon to 2 p.m. Free lunch for veterans. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122151052508895731&set=a.122109203768895731

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Homer Folks State Forest, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Handmade Lamps.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Tuesdays through 2/24. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/HandmadeLamps

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One-on-one friendly tech help. Held each Tuesday. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

BLOOD DRIVE—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Springbrook Community Campus, 5588 State Highway 7, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-5:30 p.m. Bassett Medical Center, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—3:15-5 p.m. “Clay for Kids.” Fees apply; registration required. Open to children in grades 2-8. Held Tuesdays through 2/24. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/ClayforKids

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR