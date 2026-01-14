TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

Clam Night at the Legion

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SEWING—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Stitch and Bitch.” Held every other Thursday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 353-2944 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087986994557

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey, sweet potatoes, red cabbage and banana bread. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Norway Meets America” author Margrethe Hoff shares the journey of her parents from Norway to the U.S. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—2-3:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held third Thursday of each month. New Hope Community Church, 45 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (607) 432-5525 or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-walton/

WINTER—4-6 p.m. “Intro to Snowshoeing.” Presented by Hartwick College. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 1/15. Pine Lake, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1462484219220715&set=a.719930050142806

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=849306037730113&set=a.182156554445068

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR