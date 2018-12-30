Former Oneonta Firefighter Killed In Early-Morning Blaze

By: Libby Cudmore  12/29/2018  8:47 pm
ONEONTA – A former part-time city firefighter was killed in a fire in his Walling Avenue home early this morning, Mayor Gary Herzig reported.

Herzig confirmed that John Heller, who had served with the Oneonta Fire Department in an on-call capacity, perished in the blaze, which started around 4 a.m. this morning at his home at 5 Walling Ave. According to Herzig, there were children in the home, but they all made it to safety.

“It’s a very sad situation,” said Herzig. “When something like this happens, it hits hard.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is ongoing.

 

