Freedom, Suffrage Signs On View At MLK Day Event

Historical markers commemorating New York State’s freeing the slaves in 1827 and Susan B. Anthony’s visit to Cooperstown in 1855 greeted attendees at this evening’s Special Worship Service marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, now underway at this hour at First Presbyterian Church, Cooperstown. Inset, the Rev. LaDana Clark, Oneonta, sings out a rendering of “I’m Going To Praise My God All Over This Land.” Attendees, who read and listened to excerpts on the history of race relations in Otsego County, included Lee Fisher, NAACP/Oneonta chapter president. (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)