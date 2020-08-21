Funeral Saturday For Couple Who Endured COVID Together

IN MEMORIAM

Melanie, Wayne Jones Passed Away In Worcester

WORCESTER – A funeral is tomorrow for Melanie Ruth Jones, 60, and her husband, Wayne Dennis Jones, 68, who both had suffered from COVID-19 in the past few months, and both passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Melanie was found in the morning having suffered apparent respiratory failure, and Wayne passed away that evening after receiving the news.

They are survived by their four loving children, Jeremy, David, Ethan, and BethAnna Jones. Wayne and Melanie were married for 33 years, and were both committed to one another, as well as to loving the people in their lives. They were always full of joy and steadfast, sacrificial love.

The service for Wayne and Melanie will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta.

Due to COVID regulations, please reach out to the church office to reserve a seat (607-432-5712). Wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. We will be recording the service to put on YouTube.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com

Arrangements are with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, Worcester, NY.