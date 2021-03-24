Getting A Vaccination?  OPT Will Take You There For Free

By: Jim Kevlin  03/24/2021  4:59 pm
ONEONTA – Oneonta Public Transit is offering free rides on all its buses to the SUNY Oneonta mass-vaccination site to the Dewar Arena.

Simply show your vaccination appointment card to the bus driver for access; if you need to transfer, simply show your card again.

The mass-vaccination site has been operating since last Thursday, 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and had administered the anti-COVID virus to 7,000 people by Tuesday.

