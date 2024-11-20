Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo by Tara Barnwell)

Getting Ready for Santa

COOPERSTOWN—Santa’s Christmas Cottage arrived in the Village of Cooperstown this morning and will be installed in Pioneer Park as village officials prepare for the upcoming holiday season. Santa arrives in Cooperstown the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 29, at 5 p.m. He will be ushered in with a parade ending at Pioneer Park for a tree lighting followed by visits with Mr. and Mrs. Claus until 7 p.m. For more information and Santa’s complete schedule, visit the Cooperstown Community Christmas Committee Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cooptownchristmas.

