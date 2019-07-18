Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Girl Scout Honors Late Methodist Ministers With Grave Medallions Girl Scout Honors Late Methodist Ministers With Grave Medallions 07/18/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Girl Scout Honors Methodist Ministers With Grave Medallions Amethyst Gardner, 17, fills dirt in around a brass medallion, which reads “United Methodist Pastor,” in front of the grave of Rev. William Bixby in the Riverside Cemetery. Gardner has planted a total of 12 medallions at graves of Methodist clergy for her Girl Scouts’ Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Oneonta’s First United Methodist Church, at which Gardner is a member, gave her the medallions and Gardner solicited in-kind donations of cement for making the concrete cylinders and glass rods for attaching the medallions to the top of them. “It’s a huge honor to achieve my goal of earning the Gold Award because I’m really connected to my faith,” Gardner said, who just graduated from Oneonta High School and will be starting at SUNY Oneonta in the fall. (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Girl Scout Troop Presents Their Silver Award Project Girl Scouts Receive Bronze Award County Board Honors George Darling