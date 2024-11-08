Gail Peachin, “Detail of Figure in Doorway” (Photo provided)

Glimmerglass Film Days Companion Exhibit On View Now

COOPERSTOWN—The exhibition “In Play: Borders & Edges,” featuring works by Richard Barlow, Amy Cannon, Mark Mastroianni, and Gail Peachin, and curated by gallerist Sydney L. Waller, is currently on view at The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street.

A companion exhibition to Glimmerglass Film Days, “In Play” will be open during the film festival, November 7-11, from noon to 4 p.m., by appointment November 4-6 and November 12-16. In addition, there will be Café Breaks with the Artists on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

“The show, which features four inventive and highly original artists, riffs on this year’s Film Days theme, “Boundaries,” and invites viewers to examine and ponder the visual relationships and contrasts the artists evoke, sometimes sharp, sometimes blurred, sometimes both,” said Waller, who is a founding member of the Film Days Steering Committee.

She noted that Richard Barlow will be creating two large works for the exhibit, in situ at The Smithy, using chalk on wood panels. To view the exhibit outside of Film Days, text (315) 941-9607.

Richard Barlow’s edge-to-edge chalk drawing, with Sydney Waller, curator, for sense of scale. (Photo provided)

Glimmerglass Film Days, a program of Otsego 2000 now in its 12th season, will present a slate of independent films—25 features plus three shorts programs— November 7-11 in multiple Cooperstown locations, including the Grandstand Theater at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Fenimore Farm. The film festival also offers Q&As with filmmakers and guest speakers, the 1928 silent film “Speedy,” with live musical accompaniment by Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, parties at The Smithy, lunches, guided walks, and film and food pairings. The full schedule can be found at www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org.

“The Café Breaks with the Artists offer filmgoers and the general public an engaging and informal opportunity to chat with the artists about their works,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000.

Glimmerglass Film Days is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Film Days also is funded by The Scriven Foundation and the Otsego County Community Events Grant Program. Benefactor Level sponsors are Doreen DeNicola/DeNicola Design LLC, Five Star Subaru, Springbrook, and Anonymous. Director Level sponsors include Ashley-Connor Realty; blackstanleystudios; the Blue Mingo Grill; Eva Davy; S. Tier French; the Raymond Han and Paul Kellogg Foundation; Patricia and Robert Hanft; the Emery C. Jr./Nancy F. Herman Fund; Allison and Keyes Hill-Edgar; Alison and Tim Lord; Robert Nelson and Van Broughton Ramsey; and Peter Regan and Aviva Schneider. Additional sponsors can be found at glimmerglassfilmdays.org.