Kate Sullivan (second from left) presents a ceremonial check to Helios Care Board Member Connie Jastremski, Board Chair Jeff Woeppel and Dan Ayres, Helios Care president and CEO. (Photo provided)

Golf Tournament Supports Helios Care Work, Services

ONEONTA—On Tuesday, August 13, Kate Sullivan of the Lucky Duck Golf Tournament presented a check to Helios Care in the amount of $2,000.00, gathered from a yearly tournament that Kate and husband Mike put on to enjoy a fun round of golf and give back to the community.

The Lucky Duck Golf Tournament began 18 years ago as a friends tournament, and has evolved into a significant community-wide fundraising event supporting many local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Throughout the years, the money raised from this tournament has been used to help fix roofs on houses, support transportation costs for families in need, and more.

These unrestricted funds donated to Helios Care will be used to directly support services provided to patients and families in our area not covered by reimbursements. Helios Care, formerly known as Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care Inc., provides end-of-life, palliative, and bereavement care to patients and families in Otsego, Delaware, and Schoharie counties.

To learn more about Helios Care services, or to donate, visit www.helioscare.org.