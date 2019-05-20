Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Goodyear Lake Trailer Charred Goodyear Lake Trailer Charred 05/20/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire NO ONE HOME Goodyear Lake Trailer Charred A trailer was heavily damaged, possibly destroyed, in a fire that broke out an hour ago at 980 Shady Acres, the mobile home park at Silliman Cove, Goodyear Lake. The officer in charge, Milford Fire Chief Don Eckler, said “the fire was rolling out of the trailer pretty well” when he arrived with the first engine. With three hoses, Porta-Ponds and tanker relays, the fire was extinguished fairly quickly, he said. No one was in the home, and there was only one injury: A firefighter cut his hand trying to get inside. Eckler didn’t know the name of the owner or renter. Firemen from Oneonta, Cooperstown, Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Schenevus and Mount Vision helped their Milford colleagues. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Eagle Eyes On Goodyear Lake Locals Gather to Carol Around Goodyear Lake BOY, 3, DROWNS IN GOODYEAR LAKE