GOP COVID-19 Proposal Includes Business Focus

Seward: Small Business Owners Anxious

ALBANY – State Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, joined with the Senate Republican Conference in sending Governor Cuomo a “COVID-19 Action Plan” that includes programs for public safety, but also to assure the viability of small business and the welfare of employees.

“It is essential that we enact a comprehensive plan to protect health and well-being and also safeguard our small businesses and employees,” said Seward. “The governor has taken a number of steps to combat the spread of Coronavirus, but there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding our economy.

“Small business owners contact me on a daily basis and they are rightfully anxious about their future,” he continued. “Workers are also equally concerned about how they will survive and make ends meet. This action plan addresses a number of the concerns employers and employees have expressed to me and will help us recover from this pandemic.”

HERE’S THE GOP “COVID-19 ACTION PLAN”

Health