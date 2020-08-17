Gyms, Fitness Centers May Open By Sept. 2, Governor Announces

ALBANY – Gyms and fitness centers can reopen 33 percent in New York State starting Aug. 24 and continuing through Sept. 2, Governor Cuomo announced today.

Cooperstown’s Clark Sports Center announced three months ago it was aiming to reopen by Sept. 2.

Facilities that reopen will be subject to rigorous health and safety standards, the governor said.

“As New York maintains daily positive test rates below 1 percent, the State has determined that local elected officials can allow gyms and fitness centers to reopen at 33 percent capacity while following rigorous safety protocols, including wearing masks at all times,” Cuomo said.

Local elected officials may choose to delay the reopening of gyms and fitness centers until Sept. 2 to, in part, provide time for required local health department inspections, and may also choose to delay the reopening of indoor fitness classes until a date beyond Sept. 2.

The Governor’s Office provide this guidance for gyms and fitness centers planning to open: