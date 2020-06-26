After 126-Day Gap, Hall Opens Sedately

FAMILY FROM PHOENIX 1ST IN LINE

“We’re open!” Oneonta’s Steve Pindar, Baseball Hall of Fame visitor services coordinator, called out at 9 a.m. sharp, and the Mecca at 25 Main St., with no fanfare, reopened after a 126-day closure caused by the coronavirus threat. Tadhg O’Brien, 6, in top photo, entered first, followed by brother Kian, 8, and dad Eugene, who were visiting grandmom Marjorie O’Brien of Syracuse, who is leaning against the rail. “We planned this back in January,” said Eugene, when no one anticipated what has followed. “This is the first thing we’ve been able to do in the past 10 days,” he said. Inset, right, is the Benson family from Queens – “Representing Mets Country!” they said – the second family to enter the Hall. From left are Danny, Henry, Dave, Lucas, Joe, Sam and Josh. Reserved tickets are required, and available via www.baseballhall.org, to control the size of the crowd inside the Hall and ensure social distancing. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)