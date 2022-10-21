HAMILL: Cardelle Speech Inspires, Motivates

Letter from Andrew Hamill

As a student at SUNY Oneonta, I am honored to have taken part in President Cardelle’s Inauguration as the ninth president of SUNY Oneonta. In the nine months that he has been president, he has and still continues to do a phenomenal job. His inaugural address was not only inspiring but motivating. On behalf of those who are still college students, I wish President Cardelle good luck in his role as president of SUNY Oneonta. Good luck and God bless you and your family, President Cardelle.

Andrew (A.J.) Hamill

City of Oneonta