Hand Sanitizer, Masks Available For Farmers

ONEONTA – Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering free hand sanitizer and face masks to farmers through a partnership with the New York State Dept. of Ag, and Markets.

“Hand sanitizer and face coverings are available for farms and agribusinesses to help ensure a clean, safe local food system this season,” says David Cox, Ag Program Leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. “We have ample quantities to handle the anticipated needs for the farm community, but registration is required to ensure a smooth distribution.”

Products will be distributed car-side 9 a.m. – Noon Wednesday – Thursday, May 13-14, at Northern Eagle Beverages, 41 Browne St., in Oneonta. For farms unable to pick-up this week, a second opportunity will be available the following Wednesday and Thursday, May 20 and 21, at the same time and locations.

The products are free, but farms must register by visiting the association website, CCESchoharie-Otsego.org. For more information, email CCE in Cobleskill at schoharie@cornell.edu.