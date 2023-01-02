HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-03-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

MUSEUM REOPENING—11:30 a.m. Yager Museum opens for the 2023 season with an exhibit of works by Oneonta native Margaret Huntington (Watkeys) Boehner, who taught at Syracuse University and earned an honorary degree from Hartwick College. Yager Museum, Hartwick College. (607) 431-4480 or visit facebook.com/yagermuseum/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Give blood to save a life with the American Red Cross. Laurens Fire Department, 34 Main Street, Laurens. Visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. The community is invited for a group hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Please bring appropriate clothing, gear, and enough water to stay hydrated and be aware of your level of fitness. Contact hike leader for more information. This week’s hike will be at Fortin Park, Oneonta, with hike leader Barb Baumann (703) 554-0068 or visit susqadk.org