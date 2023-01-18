HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-19-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

AUDITIONS—5 p.m. Love to sing? Have prior choral experience? The Catskill Choral Society is seeking new members for their 2023 performances. Upcoming dates include a concert of Brahms choral works to be performed April 21 and 23 as well as a collaboration with the Catskill Symphony Orchestra on famous Hollywood movie scores. Rehearsals are held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday evenings starting 1/26. Auditions are by appointment at the Unitarian Universalist Soceity Chapel, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 435-7008 or visit catskillchoralsociety.com

ART CLUB—10 a.m. Bring art to share and the materials to make your art with the group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today enjoy lemon chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, green beans and peanut butter cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

SENIOR GAMES—12:30-2:30 p.m. Seniors are invited to play games with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens each Monday and Thursday, including cards, cribbage, puzzles, and more. Held at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR BOOK GROUP—1:30-2:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of “The Thursday Murder Club” and then join the discussion with the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens at the Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

BOOK CLUB—4 p.m. The book club comes together to discuss this month’s read, “The Change,” by Kristen Miller. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GARDEN CLUB—6:30 p.m. Join the Richfield Springs Garden Club for a presentation on the benefits of adding native plants to the landscape, plant selection for Otsego County, and more with Connie Tedesco from The Fernery in Hartwick. Snow date is 1/26. Memorial Room, Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit facebook.com/thegardenclubofrichfieldsprings/