HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 01-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

ZUMBA-A-THON—10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dress up as your favorite superhero and join the instructors for a fun Zumba session where all the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to help stomp out cancer. Tickets, $10/person. Includes giveaways, fun and fitness. Laurens Central School, Multi-purpose Room, 55 Main Street, Laurens. Visit facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber/

GUN SHOW—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Public is invited for show featuring over 450 tables. Admission, $8/person. Empire State Plaza, Convention Center, Albany. (607) 748-1010 or visit facebook.com/gunshowpromotion/

GARDENING—10-11 a.m. Join Master Gardener Francine Stayter for a workshop, “Gardening: Choose Your Own Adventure,” to learn to use the resources from Cornell Cooperative Extension to select the best seeds for our area out of the numerous catalogues. Held online and at the CCE Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2023/01/21/gardening-choose-your-own-adventure

SNOW TUBING—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weather permitting, Glimmerglass State Park will be open for snow tubing on the hill. Admission is $5/person. Snow tubes are provided; there is a warming hut with snacks and hot chocolate available for purchase. Check the Facebook page or call the park office to confirm the slope is open. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or visit facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/

ART OPEN HOUSE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. View “Kelley’s Carved Convoy,” a surround-sight of trucks carved 1950s-1990s by acclaimed Oneonta farmer and folk artist Lavern Kelley. Also includes mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman and wooden Kenyan miniatures (proceeds benefit Mukuru Art Collective). Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

EXHIBIT TOUR—1 p.m. Learn what goes on at the museum when the doors are closed at this “Behind Closed Doors” tour presented by Curator of Education Mary Alexander. Free, no registration. Begins promptly at 1 p.m. The Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673- 2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

ART PROGRAM—3:30 p.m. Explore the use of watercolors to paint the night sky or a wintery scene. Free to children, tweens and teens, no registration needed. In the classroom, the Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673- 2314 or visit arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

LIFESKILLS—4-6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz Street, Suite L, Oneonta. (607) 441-3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

JUNIOR MUSICAL—7 p.m. The CCS Thespians present “Honk!” the 2023 Junior High School Musical. Tickets, $10/adult. Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. (607) 547-8181 or visit cooperstowncs.org

ASTRONOMY—7-8:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association to see what can be seen in the winter sky. This “Naked Eye Astronomy” session will include an introduction to the night sky, the locations of Mars and Jupiter, the winter constellations, and more surprises that are visible this time of year. Free; registration required. Recommended to bring a camp chair to sit on and to dress warmly. Held at Mohican Farm, 7207 State Route 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy/